Health care experts warn of dire consequences from Republican budget bill cuts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Health experts are taking a stand against California Republicans for what they claim would strip away Medicaid care from millions in the state.



Health experts are incensed over the Republican vote to what they claim terminate Medicaid care for millions of Californians. They're unpacking the provisions of the bill and spotlighting the severe repercussions it holds for the Central Valley.

In a recent webinar, healthcare experts passionately condemned all nine California Republican House members for their support of the so-called "Big Beautiful Bill." They argue that this legislation threatens to strip Medicaid care from millions of Californians, putting their health and well-being at grave risk.

Further, they allege there will be skyrocketing costs, dwindling access to essential healthcare services, and the potential closure of critical hospitals and nursing homes. The stakes couldn't be higher.

"The loss of these funds will have a devastating impact on California's hospitals, providers, and on Medi Cal members, leading to increased risk of hospital closures, provider shortages, and a reduction or elimination of vital services for millions of Medi Cal members, as well as all Californians," said Executive Director with the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network Kiran Savage-Sangwan.

Experts warn that the impacts will be felt most severely in the Central Valley, where over two-thirds of residents depend on Medicaid for their healthcare needs.

"The greatest losses will be felt in Congressman Valadao's district in the Central Valley, which we project will lose nearly $1 billion annually in Medicaid funding, a massive hit to the already shaky healthcare infrastructure of the largely rural region," said Savage-Sangwan.

In response to these assertions, Congressman David Valadao issued a statement to 23ABC, asserting his commitment to protecting vulnerable populations, saying, "From the start, I made it clear I wouldn't support any bill that cuts Medicaid for our most vulnerable—children, seniors, people with disabilities, and pregnant women. Claims that there has been any termination of Medicaid coverage are nothing more than a political scare tactic."

Yet, healthcare experts remain skeptical. They argue that a state's budget reflects its values, and the current situation starkly illustrates a neglect of vulnerable communities.

As the Senate prepares to vote on the bill, uncertainty casts a shadow over the future of our communities.

