High school students gathered at CSUB for a Walk-A-Thon in support of organ donation

Over 10 high schools across Bakersfield came out in support of the walk.

Students were able to participate in games, enjoy music & food. While ending the event with a five mile walk.

JJ's Legacy will host their annual gala on the 24th of April. Registration is still available to attend the event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The 4th annual JJ's Legacy Walk-A-Thon was held at CSUB to encourage students to become organ donors. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Got-The-Dot is a high school leadership program that teaches students how they can potentially save a life. The organization was founded in 2010 by Laurie Malcom after she faced a heart-breaking decision of whether to donate her sons Jeffery Johns organs. After that decision the organization grew into what it is today.

Lauri Malkin Executive Director & Founder of JJ's Legacy said "When you register to be an organ donor. It's very rare and unique that you may be one. What is really amazing is that if you are a register organ donor that you will save lives. Think about how it would make a family feel, if you pass away and you're able to give a kidney to someone who has been on dialysis."

During the event they showed students how easy it was to be an organ donor. Teaching them they too have the potential to save a life. Students like Adam Hurst was a recipient of an organ & he tells me how that donation changed his life.

Adam Hurst an recipient of an heart transplant said "Three years ago, I had heart failure, that resulted in me getting a mechanical pump that ran my heart, kind of like a cyborg. A year after that I had that taken out, three months later I had heart failure again. That's when I got my transplant.

The program Got the Dot brings awareness to high school students who are around the age of getting their driver's license. They encourage every student and adult to choose yes for organ donation.

Gurpreet Nijjar Senior at Ridgeview High School said "We do have a shortage of organ donations in the US. There are hundreds of thousands of people who are on dialysis waiting for kidneys. It's a free thing to do, you can sign up online. When you past you won't need your organs as well. Majority religions support it."

Over 200 students and community members came out to support JJ's Legacy. They had games, food, and ended the event with a five-mile walk.

Sydney Vanfossan Senior in High School said "It's very crucial for us to inform everybody to make that decision. It is super important to be an organ donor because you can save so many lives. A lot of people don't understand the impact that they can make!"

The foundation is holding their annual gala on Thursday April 24th in support of organ, eye, and tissue donation. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter



