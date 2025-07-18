High-Speed Rail hits a wall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California High-Speed Rail project, which planned to have a station off Golden State Avenue in Bakersfield, has had its federal funding terminated.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced Wednesday that the Federal Railroad Administration has terminated approximately $4 billion in unused federal funding for the project.

"I want to thank you for your support on what we have done at California High Speed Rail. Appreciate your partnership and someone from the state who can delineate how it's been so wasteful and not delivered for the taxpayers," Duffy said.

Duffy was speaking to Congressman Vince Fong during an oversight hearing. Fong agrees with the secretary's decision to pull the funds and mentioned the project has wasted billions of taxpayer dollars.

"I want to encourage you if you can to take the opportunity to redirect those federal funds that are truly needed for transportation projects in California, such as expanding the state route 99, or interstate 5, critical supply chain corridors in California," Fong said.

Officials pointed out that after $15 billion spent over the past 16 years, not one high-speed track has been laid by the California High-Speed Rail Authority.

The project has continued to receive support from Governor Gavin Newsom, who released a statement in response to the funding termination:

"Trump wants to hand China the future and abandon the Central Valley. We won't let him. With projects like the Texas high-speed rail failing to take off, we are miles ahead of others," Newsom said.

"We're now in the track-laying phase and building America's only high-speed rail. California is putting all options on the table to fight this illegal action," he added.

Newsom announced Thursday that the High Speed Rail Authority is suing the Trump administration over what he calls a politically-motivated termination of federal grants.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

