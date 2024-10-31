Highland High fall harvest festival educates children on Bakersfield agriculture

BAKERSFIELD, KERO. Calif — Highland high schoolers are teaching kindergartners about significance of California's agriculture at the Highland Harvest Festival.



Highland High School's annual Fall Harvest Festival educates grade school children about agriculture.

The event, hosted by the Future Farmers of America Program, is expected to have around 600 attendees..

The festival features 150 booths with information and fun activities related to California's agriculture for

Buses filled with around 500 elementary students from 6 schools traveled to Highland High's annual fall harvest.

Andrew Cahow and Adison Gartenlau, seniors at Highland High, teach kindergartners where milk comes from.

Adison Gartenlau,"If students can take anything from our board, it is just the time and consideration that goes into the whole process of getting to them the products that agriculture producers provide."

They both stress the importance of teaching what they have learned in school to little ones, with both wanting to pursue a career in agriculture.

Andrew Cahow, "I've lived in the city and ever since I joined our FFA program here, I've always been interested in agriculture, and now I hope to pursue a career as a dairy farmer."

150 booths were displayed all around the Highland High Farm, providing information and fun activities for kindergartners to enjoy.

Emily Gonzalez, a Highland school freshman teacher, tells me she's proud of seeing her students teaching younger ones about California's agriculture.

The next event will be Alumni Casino Royal Cow plop, February, 22nd, at Highland High school hosted by their Farmers of America students.

