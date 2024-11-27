Holiday travel increases with more people hitting the road and skies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's holiday travel season, and people from all over Kern County are making sure to get to their destination in a safe manner.



6.5 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving in Southern California, double from last year.

72 million people will travel by car, with nearly 100,000 traveling by air.

Michael Harris from Visalia is traveling to Salt Lake City to spend the holidays with family.

Drivers are urged to be cautious, with 57 citations and 24 DUI arrests issued last year in Bakersfield.

Expect rainy weather and longer travel times this holiday season.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Triple A tells me that about 6.5 million people are traveling for Thanksgiving in Southern California, which is double from last year.

Gianella Ghiglino Triple A representative shares, "72 million people will be traveling by car and some transportation will be by air where seeing almost 100,000 people traveling by air."

With the primary form of transportation by car, Micheal Harris isn't a first-time traveler.

He's from Visalia coming from a work trip and now he's finally able to spend the holidays with his wife and child in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Harris says with excitement,"I'm excited to go up there and meet up with them, see a lot of good family, eat some good food."

With anticipation to meet his family, he says that he traveled early in the morning to beat the traffic and weather and was lucky to get a spot to charge.

Harris says, "I thought I wasn't gonna get a spot today, but I got lucky. I'll see along the road I got to make a few more stops to charge, to see if I get lucky. It's probably gonna be filled up at every charging station."

And a word of caution! Last year, the California High Way Patrol issued 57 citations and 24 DUI arrests and 0 fatalities in the Bakersfield area.

Drivers should also be careful driving on wet, slick roads.

Public information officer Toro Jorge informs the community,"Maintain a good safe following distance, make sure you check your tires, windshield wipers and that they operate safely, and make sure you are always watching your speed and wearing your seat belt of course in the rain."

This holiday season you can expect periodic rain and longer travel times.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

