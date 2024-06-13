Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Act qualifies for November 2024 ballot

Video shows Kern county residents collecting signatures for the Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act

In the 2024 November election, you will now find the Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act after the measure collected enough signatures to be added to the ballot.

With the November election just around the corner, initiatives or referendums have up to 31 days before an election to qualify for the ballot.

On Wednesday, the district attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced the Homelessness, Drug Addiction and Theft Reduction Act has qualified to appear on your ballot in November.

“Now, voters who are so frustrated in California by seeing all the increase in crime and addiction have a chance to do something about it,” Zimmer said.

District attorney Cynthia Zimmer says 80% of the nearly 30,000 signatures collected on behalf of Kern County voters qualified towards the ballot eligibility.

“People worked very very hard," she said. "Businesses, it means a lot to them, because they are such the victims.”

Zimmer tells me Prop 47, which passed in 2014, failed to hold repeat offenders accountable, and she believes this new measure would do that by enacting court mandated treatment for substance users and jail or prison sentences for repeat retail theft.

“I think initially there may be some costs in paying for some of the mandatory treatment and some increase in jail sentencing.”

She adds Kern county voters will now be able to make their voices heard when they cast their ballot in the November 2024 general election.

“I think the cost to human lives though are so important in the number of fentanyl overdoes that we’re seeing is out of control," Zimmer said. "This crisis is horrible, and we as Californians have to do something about it.”

According to the suggested deadlines from the secretary of state’s office, June 27th is the last day to determine that a proposed measure qualifies for the 2024 general election.



