Honoring Vietnam Veterans: A long overdue welcome home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Residents of Bakersfield gather to celebrate Vietnam Veterans Day, honoring local heroes and their service.



Bakersfield community celebrates Vietnam Veterans Day.

The event honors local residents who served during the Vietnam War.

Keynote speaker was Dan Contreras, a Vietnam veteran and E-7 Master Sergeant.

Vietnam War Veterans Day is officially observed on March 29th.

Community members and veterans participated in the day's activities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Vietnam War Day is a day to honor all veterans who were in the Vietnam War. One local Healthcare Group is honoring those members who served.

Over at the Solstice Senior Living Center, community members gathered to honor veterans who served in the Vietnam War and era. Bakersfield Community Health Care held its 1st "Welcome Home Vietnam Veteran Day," where Vietnam veterans were pinned and given a long overdue recognition.

Dan Contreras, is a Vietnam Veteran and he says "Oh, it really means a lot because I deal with veterans almost every day, me and my group. To be honored, it's very special because it's not only honoring me; it's honoring all our veterans."

Dan is a part of many groups here in Bakersfield, including Vietnam Rat Pack, VFW Post 7218, and Honor Flight. Dan was an E-7 Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from 1967-1977 and flew a C-141 aircraft, flying troops in and out of Vietnam, Guam, and Okinawa.

"Well, it really means welcome home. Vietnam veterans were not welcomed home. They got abused and everything, which is really sad. But now, what we have is a welcome home. I think within the 10-15 years, we've been getting welcome homes." Dan said.

Dan says it wasn't always this welcoming.

Byron Diggs is a U.S. Marine veteran who is now a social worker, and he says the fight doesn't end once active duty is over. That's why it's so important to show support to the veteran community. "It's a full circle moment when you think back to our Vietnam veterans, one of the very vulnerable populations that were not receiving the most welcome whenever they came back into the community. Myself, I feel I am a great revolution to the legwork they put in." Diggs said.

Both Dan and Byron say it's important to honor all veterans and say the veteran support in Kern County is very pleasing to him.

You can learn more about the Vietnam War by visiting the National Archives.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

