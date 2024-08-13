HOP SKIP DRIVE: A new way for Bakersfield students to ride to school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Superintendents and Kern County Department of Human services partners with HopSkipDrive to provide transportation for students from vulnerable populations.



Transportation gaps nationwide are being filled by HopSkipDrive.

School bus driver shortages are a major constraint for transportation operations and HopSkipDrive expands options for local schools and students, including those in foster care. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cindy Hamilton Hop Skip Drive Representative tells me, "Parents school staff transportation officials they're picking up the slack."

Hamilton, with Hop Skip Drive, tells me that when examining transportation shortfalls nationwide... 91 percent of those polled reported their operations were constrained by school bus driver shortages.

Hamilton says, "They are challenged by not having enough bus drivers they are forced to unfortunately cut back their school routes or they are forced to reduce them "

The Kern County Superintendent of School and the Department of Human Services have partnered up with Hop Skip Drive.

The company is expanding options for local schools and students... including those dealing with instability issues, like foster kids.

"We say we need to keep them in their school of origin" Jana Slagle department of human services.

Officials estimate this option will serve an average of 30 students in the foster care system with rides daily in Bakersfield and surrounding communities, once the program is fully up and running.

Locally, nearly 44% of students in foster care will change schools... compared to nearly 38% statewide.

And, approximately 65% of the local students reside in the Kern High School, Bakersfield City... Greenfield... and Panama Buena Vista Union School districts.

"This is just another resource to help them and to help the child get to where they need to go safely and with less stress."

You can contact your local school district to find out if your school offers the service and download the Hop Drive Skip app.

