Hospital leaders to discuss impact of federal budget cuts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new letter from Democratic lawmakers is raising concerns over sweeping health care cuts that could disproportionately affect rural communities, including parts of Central California.



Two local hospitals were listed in the letter, penned by Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), as potentially facing significant financial strain due to these proposed funding changes: Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Kern Valley Health District.

But Jason Wells, president of Adventist Health Central California, said he’s uncertain why the Tehachapi facility was singled out.

A new letter from Democratic lawmakers is raising concerns over sweeping health care cuts that could disproportionately affect rural communities, including parts of Central California.

The letter — addressed to President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress — warns that a House-passed reconciliation package could slash more than $1 trillion from Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, and trigger over $500 billion in Medicare cuts. Lawmakers say the proposal would result in the loss of health coverage for millions of Americans and place hundreds of rural hospitals at risk of closure or major service reductions.

Two local hospitals were listed in the letter, penned by Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), as potentially facing significant financial strain due to these proposed funding changes: Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Kern Valley Health District.

But Jason Wells, president of Adventist Health Central California, said he’s uncertain why the Tehachapi facility was singled out.

“That’s not a hospital I go to sleep at night worrying about,” Wells said. “It’s a thriving hospital in a mountain community with incredibly loyal community support.”

Adventist Health operates eight hospitals and more than 130 clinics throughout Central California. Wells said about 80% of their patients are covered through Medicare or Medicaid, and potential reimbursement cuts would place additional pressure on an already strained system.

“There will be many hospitals in Central California that struggle because of this bill,” he said.

While the Adventist system shares resources and physicians across its network to mitigate some financial loss, Wells said continued cuts could stall efforts to recruit specialists, expand services, or open new treatment centers.

He also pointed to a lack of clarity around the definition of “rural,” a key factor in determining eligibility for a new $50 billion relief fund for impacted facilities.

“To us, all eight of our hospitals meet that definition,” he said. “I’m not sure what definition federal officials will use.”

Despite the challenges ahead, Wells emphasized the system’s commitment to maintaining care across the region, calling on both state and federal leaders to act quickly.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

