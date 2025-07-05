Houchin Blood Bank faces lack of blood as July 4th approaches in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is struggling with dangerously low blood supplies as the Independence Day holiday approaches.

Empty shelves at Houchin Blood Bank fill the Houchin Blood bank.

Anna Kazaryn, Director of Donor Relations at Houchin, looks through inventory.

She says the blood bank is facing a severe shortage that threatens its ability to serve local hospitals.

"We are always in need of blood. It's not a question of how much we need — because you never know what's going to happen on any given day. So, we always have to be prepared," Kazaryn said.

The shortage has already impacted patient care. Just yesterday, a critical situation at a local hospital required blood to be shipped in from out of state — a solution that becomes nearly impossible during holiday periods.

"Around the 4th of July, what happens is — everybody needs their blood products. If our community doesn't show up to donate and help people who are injured, we can't import blood because other states are holding onto their supply. The need is just that massive during this time," Kazaryn said.

The problem isn't just about the number of donations but also about declining foot traffic.

In previous years, Houchin could expect about 90 donors daily. Now, that number has plummeted to just around 20.

When asked how many donations would be needed to fill the empty shelves, Kazaryn's answered.

"Oh, to fill up all the shelves? We would probably need — just today alone — around 100 donations. That's on a regular basis, if we're lucky and have all three sites open," Kazaryn said.

The consequences extend beyond emergency medical needs.

The blood bank relies on donations not only to save lives but also to sustain its operations.

"When our community members come out to donate blood, we're able to use those resources to reinvest in our facility and fund operations. That's what allows us to remain a major staple for Kern County," Kazaryn said.

You can go to locations on Truxton Avenue and Bolthouse July 4th 7am-3pm.

To schedule a donation, visit hcbb.com/schedule or call (661) 323-4222. Donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 16 years old with parental consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is required to donate.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

