Hurtado’s ‘Common Sense Plan’ bills advance to California Assembly

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Senator Melissa Hurtado's legislative package focuses on affordability, water management, and support for small businesses as it moves to the assembly.



Key measures include increasing water management transparency and investing in floodplain restoration.

The Aero Act will allocate aviation fuel tax revenue for regional airport infrastructure improvements.

New antitrust measures will strengthen penalties for violations and protect small businesses

Four bills authored by State Sen. Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) have cleared the California Senate, advancing to the State Assembly as part of what she calls her “Common Sense Plan” to address affordability, infrastructure, and corporate accountability in the Central Valley.

“These bills are about fairness, accountability, and making life more affordable,” Hurtado said. “At a time when families are paying more for less, and trust in government is low, these bills show that common sense still has a place in Sacramento.”

The advancing legislation includes Senate Bill 224, the Preventing Artificial Water Shortages Act, which would require the Department of Water Resources to adopt better forecasting tools to avoid unnecessary water releases. Hurtado said the bill is aimed at avoiding the kind of mismanagement that led to skyrocketing water prices in some communities.

“We lost a lot of water, and the price of water went significantly up. Some communities saw what I believe was a 1,000% increase,” she said.

Senate Bill 556, the Flood Protection and Groundwater Recharge Act, would direct funding toward floodplain restoration projects in flood-prone areas such as McFarland. The measure is intended to reduce flood risks while helping to replenish groundwater supplies in Kern, Kings and Tulare counties.

“This is going to take a team effort, not only to secure the funds, but to ensure that we can see projects from start to end,” Hurtado said.

Also advancing is Senate Bill 661, the AERO Act, which would redirect aviation fuel tax revenue to airport infrastructure improvements—prioritizing Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield.

Senate Bill 763, the Better Business Lower Prices Act, would strengthen penalties for antitrust violations such as price-fixing and anti-competitive behavior.

Other bills from Hurtado’s “Common Sense Plan” address health threats, energy efficiency, food insecurity, and agricultural labor policies. The full package is designed to benefit working families and small businesses across California’s Central Valley.

The four featured bills now head to the Assembly for consideration.

