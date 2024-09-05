"I Miss You Already": Local Author writes about motherhood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local author, with a written reminder of a mother's love. Cherisse Zelesky shares some deep memories in an emotional story for kids.



Local author Cherisse Zelesky shares an emotional story for kids that reflects on the love and joy of motherhood.

Her book, "I Miss You Already", is available worldwide and has already sold several thousand copies.

Zelesky's daughter inspired her to write the book as she watched her grow up so fast.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"How is it I can miss someone who is sitting right next to me"

The absolute love and joy of her daughter inspired her to write "I Miss You Already".

As she looked at her daughter one day the thoughts that came to her were.

"There were times I was like how you're disappearing in front of me you're growing up so fast."

Originally the book was meant for her daughter.

Now it's a story that's available worldwide selling several thousand copies already touching the hearts of mothers sending their daughters off to a new chapter of life, she shares.

"My daughter is going away to college and this would be the perfect gift I'm going to tuck it into her luggage."

She tells me the joy of watching her daughter grow, is what each page in the book represents the bliss of the memories that stay with them.

"What a sacred joy and honor between that parent and child." Zelesky finishes.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

