'If there's no blood in Houchin, there's no blood in Kern County' Critical blood shortage persists

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — First time donor, Richard Quiles, gave platelets and plasma on Wednesday, and his donation helps blood banks across the nation like Houchin Community Blood Bank address the critical blood shortage.

Video shows first time donor giving blood at the Houchin Community Blood Bank

The American Red Cross reports an additional 8000 units of blood need to be collected each week to recover from the current blood shortage.

Spending about ten minutes in one of these chairs can save a life, and the Houchin Community Blood Bank says needs more donors to address the severe blood shortage in Bakersfield.

This is what the donor floor looks like at Houchin Community Blood Bank during the summer months...empty.

But, first-time donor, Richard Quiles filled this seat nervous to start the process.

"I want a tattoo, but I don't know if I want one after this," Quiles said.

Shane Hubbard with the Houchin Community Blood Bank tells me his donation is critical now more than ever.

"I've been working here for four years, and this is the first time I've seen no blood on the shelf."

Without blood on the shelves, Hubbard says hospitals won't have the supply they need to respond to routine procedures or emergencies.

"I'll tell you to relax, right now," the phlebotomist told Quiles.

While Quiles winces as the needle goes into his vein, his platelets and plasma will put a dent in the shortage with nearly 5000 units of platelets and 6500 units of plasma needed daily in the US, according to the American Red Cross.

"Did you feel it?" 23ABC's Dominique LaVigne asked.

"Yeah, I felt that," Quiles laughed.

Hubbard says these donations are critical to the community because of a local and nationwide blood shortage.

"If there's not blood at Houchin, there's no blood in Kern County," Hubbard said.

The American Red Cross reports an additional 8000 units of blood need to be collected each week to recover from the current blood shortage.

"The number of injuries and severe occurrence of needing blood is going up, partially that's due to summer months, people are going on vacations, kids are out of school things like that, which also causes a decrease in donations," he added.

When the team processes the blood, each of these donations can save up to three lives, and while he started nervous, Quiles says he plans to continue donating regularly.

"It's not as bad as anyone makes it seem. It's very easy very simple, and most importantly the impact that it gives to people's lives. You're giving life."



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

