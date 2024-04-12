'I'll walk back to Illinois' Bakersfield man tries everything to reunite with his service dogs

Video shows Michael Marth's service dogs, Patches and Snoopy

Michael Marth says he went through a traumatic injury in August 2011 and his service dogs, Patches and Snoopy, helped him cope with mental health issues.

If you’re a dog owner, you may have taken your pet here to Hart Park.

Michael Marth, a dog owner, would have done the same if his dogs were in town, but he’s been struggling to transport his support animals from Decatur, Illinois to Bakersfield after his move.

That’s Patches, one of Marth’s dogs, playing with his daughter almost two thousand miles away in Decatur, Illinois.

“Ever since I’ve had ‘em, my life has been better,” Marth said.

In August 2011, Marth says he accidentally fell through a glass window.

“I cut through the main artery,” he said.

That left behind a scar and a paralyzed arm and fingers.

“I severed my left arm and left hand. I died twice. I had 13 blood transfusions and a foot of blood vein taken out of my left leg to repair that artery,” he tells me.

Marth says he’s suffered with PTSD, intermittent explosive disorder, anxiety, and seizures after that experience.

In 2020, he got his support dogs, Patches and Snoopy.

“They know when the loud sounds get to me," he said. "They know when I’m going to have a seizure. They know when I’m without my medication, and it’s like ‘Hey dad, wake up. You know you need to take your medication.”

Marth had to leave his home in Decatur, Illinois with his ex-wife to take care of his parents in Bakersfield, and he tells me he didn’t have the money at the time to transport his dogs to California.

Since then, he’s been desperately searching for a way to get his dogs back to him for six months.

“If I can’t get any other help, I will walk back to Illinois and get my puppies.”

“That’s a long walk,” I told him.

“Yes, it would take me 30 days to do so," Marth said.

Marth says he’s still dealing with health complications and awaits approval from his doctor to make the trek.

“I don’t know what else to do,” he said.

I reached out to Kindred Hearts Transport Connection, a group that transports animals free of charge.

They weren’t available for an on-camera interview, but I spoke with Peggy Cook, the President of the organization, who tells me they verify the dog’s vet records to ensure they have updated shots, have been spayed and neutered and conduct a home check to make sure the pets will be transported to a safe environment.

Cook says it’s a service that would otherwise cost between $400 to $600 for one pet.

“I miss my animals. Getting them back home would be a big accomplishment.”

Marth plans to apply to have his service animals transported with Kindred Hearts.



