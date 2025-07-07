Illegal fireworks trigger 80 fires in Bakersfield

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over the Fourth of July weekend, an 8-year-old girl in Southern California was killed when she was struck by fireworks. Here in Bakersfield, at least four buildings caught on fire for the same reason. Authorities tell me when it comes to illegal fireworks there are strict fines.

In Orange County, an 8-year-old girl was killed during an illegal Fourth of July fireworks display in a Buena Park neighborhood. Here in Bakersfield, the fire department tells me this Fourth of July was no different from previous years. Illegal fireworks were out in full force — and so were authorities.

Bryce Patterson is the Battalion Chief for the Bakersfield Fire Department and he says, "It is a problem. We have neighboring states that are accessible, and it’s easy to grab fireworks and bring them back to California. But the arson unit at BFD collaborates with BPD, and we set up buys for individuals selling fireworks on social media platforms."

The BFD says planning for the Fourth of July begins months in advance. This year, they increased staffing and implemented multiple strategies to deter fireworks use Patterson adds that the department is also able to administer citations with stiff fines.

"There are financial consequences involved with lighting illegal fireworks or selling them. If felony charges don’t stick, a misdemeanor can usually be administered — which comes with fines up to $2,000." Patterson said.

According to Kern Medical, there were no Fourth of July-related injuries reported.

As for the Kern County Fire Department, their official holiday data is still being compiled.

However, Patterson with BFD tells me the department processed over 1,100 fireworks complaints this year.

On July 4th alone, crews responded to 80 fires — averaging about one every five minutes. While the Fourth of July celebration is over, officials are encouraging everyone to remain cautious.

Remember — we live in a very dry area, and just one spark can start a serious fire.

