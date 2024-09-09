Independent pharmacists asks the community for support on SB 966

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three Independent pharmacists here in Bakersfield are coming together to make sure SB 966 gets approved.



SB 966 would prohibit health insurance policies from charging more than the actual rate for prescription drugs.

The bill aims to increase transparency between pharmacists and pharmacy benefit managers.

Pharmacists are facing challenges with reimbursement rates and rising medication prices

With the cost of living and medication prices going up local pharmacists want more support on the bill passed by senator Scott Wiener.

Zoha Kheiri, owner of Zoha Pharmacy has been on the journey to get Senate Bill 966, Pharmacy Benefits approved.

In 2020 she and other local pharmacists tried to get a similar bill passed to no avail but she say's,

"If this bill passes it will help us with providing customer care at the highest level."

Senate Bill 966 has been what many pharmacists have been advocating for. The Bill provides more transparency between the Pharmacist and Pharmacy Benefit Managers who control certain costs within the pharmaceutical industry says, Pat Person.

"We don't have a lot of buying power, we don't have a lot of corporate support, we depend on ourselves to stay open"

According to the Department of Human Services January 2022 to January 2023 more than 4,200 drug products had price increases, 46 percent were larger than the rate of inflation.

Kheiri says one of the biggest hits they take is having to pay what the reimbursement rate does not.

"Our reimbursement rate is getting lower and lower sometimes on some of the prescriptions like insulin and inhaler."

The bill aims to reduce patient steering and allowing customers to have the option of being able to get prescription drugs at any pharmacy without the hassle of insurance says Elizabeth Altmiller.

"There not forced to go to a different pharmacy because of lower co-pays or because the insurance sent them a letter that says hey if you keep going to the pharmacy that you've been going to your gonna have to pay out of pocket."

With independent pharmacies offering services tailored to customers such as free delivery, bubble packing, and tailored deliveries.

The concern of independent pharmacies sustaining and maintaining services needed for their patients is the relief SB 966 will provide for independent pharmacists.

Kheiri says, "If this bill passes we will stay of a long time."

As of now the bill sits on Governor Gavin Newsoms desk.

