Indigenous Peoples Day highlights healthcare initiatives in Kern County

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

Indigenous Peoples Day is held on the second Monday of October to honor and recognize indigenous people who have made many contributions to the world. Here in Kern County, an urban Indian health program is looking to give health and social resources to those in the community.

There are approximately 110 state-recognized tribes here in California, and many others seeking federal recognition according to californiacourts.gov. The Bakersfield American Indian Health Project is a nonprofit program that serves Kern residents who belong to over 220 tribes from across the nation.

Johnny Delgado, Grants program director for BAIHP, says, "We are an outreach from referral advocacy healthcare program that's primary purpose is improving the health and vitality of the Indigenous community."

Robert Gomez is the chairman of the Tabatulabal tribe from the Kern River Valley. He tells me his tribe has been up in the valley for thousands of years. He also says the big need in their community is health services. The nearest healthcare center in their area is 135 miles away.

Robert Gomez, chairman of the Tabatulabal tribe, says, "This is closer and now that we've worked with the Bakersfield American Indian Health Project we're having a small clinic but it's a step in the right direction."

BAIHP is looking to launch another clinic in the Kern River Valley area to reach more people within the indigenous community. Not only do they want to reach to their own communities but others also.

Johnny Nieto, vice chair BAIHP, said, "Whether it's medicine whether it's cultural storytelling but also sharing to others the people who are curious our allies sharing with them bringing them in to our ceremonials."

For more information on the Bakersfield American Indian Health Project you can visit the website you see on your screen or call them at (661) 320-4030.

Bakersfield American Indian Health Project website.

