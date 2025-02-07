Indonesian burn survivors receive support and care in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — During National Burn Awareness Week, local organizations celebrate the recovery journeys of Tison and Suci as they receive vital surgeries and emotional support in Bakersfield.



Press conference held during National Burn Awareness Week to support Indonesian burn survivors.

Tison and Suci, both burn victims, received transformational surgeries at the Grossman Burn Center.

Suci suffered severe burns from a kerosene lamp incident at age 16, affecting 25% of her body.

Tison was only 6 years old when he faced a similar accident, resulting in burns covering 5% of his body.

The Ronald McDonald House encourages community involvement and emphasizes the importance of burn safety.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This week marks National Burn Awareness Week. I talked with two burn survivors who are here at the Grossman Burn Center and Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House.

"Shes said I'm really happy because everyone was really kind here." Tison said about Suci.

Tison and Suci are both burn survivors from Indonesia, and both suffered tragic accidents.

Suci was 16 at the time of her accident. While using a lighter to ignite a kerosene lamp, her nylon dress caught on fire. 25% of her body was filled with burns, affecting her face, arms, neck, and upper body. To make matters worse, Suci didn’t receive the proper medical care following her injuries. She wasn’t seen at a hospital until last year.

"She said she was nervous the first time she saw the doctor and nervous to have her first surgery, but she is also very happy to do that." Tison said.

In another case, Tison was only 6 years old at the time of his accident. He was also injured by a kerosene lamp. As a result, Tison was burned from head to toe, with 5% of him covered in burns, saying he still suffers from the pain.

"I'm always nervous. Of course, surgery is not good. It is not fun, but I think surgery helps make people feel better, and I know surgery helped me feel better." he said.

Tison and Suci were able to secure medical visas to get treatment in the United States. Scarlett Sabin, Executive Director for the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House, quickly bonded with both families. "But to see both of them, their confidence level has just come through the roof the last few weeks, and to hear the laughter and joy in their voices." Sabin said.

Dr. Peter Grossman was also touched by their story and the difficulty each had to make in coming to a different country. "Imagine coming across the patient, one of them virtually speaking no English and having to have a level of trust in their physician and health care providers; the other one, who has had some experience with us before, being willing to share that trust." Dr. Grossman said.

After the surgeries are complete, Tison and Suci can't wait to go back to their families. "It helps to rebuild your character again, and you have purpose, and you don’t have to feel alone. You don’t have to feel left out." Tison said.

Both the Burn Center and Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House say these two patients can always find family in Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House is asking for more volunteers to get involved. You can call (661) 327-4647 X15290.

The Memorial Hospital Grossman Burn Center and the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House say burn safety is important. For burn prevention tips, visit our website at TurnTo23.com.

Both Tison and Suci say they are thankful for the help they received at the Bakersfield Grossman Burn Center and Ronald McDonald House.

Grossman Burn Center Website

Bakersfield Ronald McDonald Website

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

