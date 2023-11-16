Inflation makes it more expensive to have kids, but it doesn't have to be impossible

While inflation has hit everyone, the impact to new parents has been overwhelming. That’s why local organizations are working to ease some of that pre- and post-partum pain that’s usually felt on your wallet.

Video shows baby items and pregnancy care at the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center.

Baby items and pregnancy care can be pricey. While inflation has hit everyone, the impact to new parents has been overwhelming. That’s why local organizations are working to ease some of that pre- and post-partum pain that’s usually felt on your wallet.

"Each of my kids here I got see them all before they were born on the ultrasound thanks to the Pregnancy Center," said Kimberly Moreno.

Moreno was 17 when she first got pregnant. With little help, she was in a difficult position to take care of herself and her fetus.

“I was going through a really difficult time financially, my stability with housing wasn’t really stable," she said.

Moreno was able to find the support she needed, at no cost thanks to the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center, who took care of ultrasounds, a medical expense that typically costs hundreds without insurance.

In fact, in the last two years they’ve helped thousands of parents save on the cost of having a child, from the pregnancy tests to parenting classes and all the material items. The center even helps with more expensive products like car seats and strollers.

“Transportation from the hospital, they actually pick you up," said Yvette Otiz, a new mother at the Mission at Kern County.

Ortiz also found herself wondering how she would be able to afford having a child when she ended up at the Mission,but her worries were quickly soothed.

“Even when I got there they had the formulas, diapers, they had everything for me," she said.

Though the cost of having a child is constantly rising, in Bakersfield it doesn’t have to be impossible.

