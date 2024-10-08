BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — During the investigation into the killing of Kason Guyton, Bakersfield Police Sgt. Robert Pair said he listened to wiretaps involving Jonathan Knight almost every day.



Investigators explain wiretaps involved in Kason Guyton murder investigation.

Prosecution played recorded calls highlighting Knight's alleged involvement.

During the investigation into the killing of Kason Guyton, Bakersfield Police Sgt. Robert Pair said he listened to wiretaps involving Jonathan Knight almost every day.

Pair was among several investigators who testified Monday in Knight's trial. Knight is charged with the car-to-car shooting that killed 5-year-old Guyton on February 23, 2017.

Prosecutor Eric Smith played a recording of one of the recorded calls investigators tapped between Knight and Kiera Hosey, a witness interviewed by police in the days following the shooting. During the call, Hosey brings up being questioned by the police and is audibly upset at Knight.

While much of the call played in court Monday was difficult to discern, Smith argued during opening statements that these wiretaps were going to be used as evidence of Knight's alleged involvement in gang activities and shootings. In one other recording on March 13, 2017, Knight is heard saying, "Yea I can't keep doing shootings and just think it's going to be cool."

Following Pair's testimony, the prosecution called to the stand Arlisha Stewart. Stewart was previously involved with Jeremy King, the former co-defendent in this case, and testified to seeing him the night of the shooting.

King took a plea deal on September 12 in exchange for his testimony in this trial. He testified last Friday to the night of the shooting.

Stewart said King is the father of her son. She said at the time of the shooting, they weren't in a relationship but still communicated.

Stewart testified that King came to meet her at Don Perico's the night of the shooting but didn't tell her about having any involvement in it at the time. She testified that she saw it on social media afterwards. She testified that she went to his house that night and didn't see him with a gun ever.

During cross examination, Defense Attorney Tim Hennessy asked Stewart about being questioned by police following the shooting.

Hennessy asked Stewart if she knew King was also in a relationship with Jessica Johnson, who's vehicle King and Knight allegedly used to commit the shooting. Stewart responded only that she knew King was talking to other women and that he knew better that to bring another woman's vehicle around her.

Following Stewart's testimony, lead investigator for the case Sgt. Keegan Gavin took the stand. Gavin began testifying to interviewing Dayvon Vercher, who was driving the vehicle carrying Kason and his brother the night of the shooting.

Court was dismissed shortly after Gavin took the stand and he is expected to continue testifying Tuesday morning.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

