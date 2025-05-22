“It’s About the Kids”: Arvin Little League Rebuilds After Leadership Change

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Parents say they’re hopeful about the future of Arvin Little League as new leadership steps in to guide the organization forward.



The board has appointed new leadership including a new president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer to restore integrity and accountability.

During a Wednesday meeting, board members discussed the alleged confession and outlined next steps, including another meeting scheduled for next Tuesday to elect additional members.

Tension is growing in Arvin after the former Little League president allegedly confessed to taking money from the organization. Now, with new leadership stepping in, board members are working to stabilize the league and keep the season on track.

“The board needs a fresh start,” said Celeste Blanco, a parent involved with the league.

That fresh start is underway, as the board recently appointed new leadership naming a new president, vice president, secretary and treasurer all tasked with restoring the league’s integrity.

“At the end of the day, we need to think about the kids,” Blanco said. “Obviously, adult people adult problems.”

Blanco was one of several parents with ties to the league who gathered at Kovacevich Park on Wednesday afternoon.

“We can’t let one bad situation overcome the whole big picture for kids in this community,” she added.

During the meeting, board members discussed how the former president allegedly admitted to misusing league funds. They also outlined steps to increase accountability and announced plans to meet again next Tuesday to elect additional members.

“I’m glad that the newer board members figured it out sooner than later, and that we can hopefully and quickly move along from this,” said Recca Bullard, another league parent.

For Bullard and many other parents, coaches and supporters, the focus remains on the children.

“There’s no better joy than watching your kids grow, excel and have fun along the way,” Bullard said. “So hopefully we can move forward, clean this matter up and move forward with Arvin League’s future.”

With new board members in place, the league hopes to restore trust and move forward.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

