Jersey Mikes partners with the Ronald McDonalds House & celebrates their Day of Giving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On March 26, Jersey Mikes donates 100% of their proceeds towards a local charity of their choice. For the last three years, the Bakersfield franchise has supported the Ronald McDonald's House.



They have raised over 100,000 in revenue and donations. All of the funds were given to the Ronald McDonald's House in support of their contribution to the community.

Jersey Mike's considers the month of March their annual month of giving.

If you didn't make it on Wednesday, the whole month of March they will be accepting donations for local charities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jersey mikes considers March the month of giving, & they partnered with the Ronald McDonald House in Bakersfield as a way to give back to the community. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. One hundred percent of the proceeds from March 26, will go toward the organization.

Community members from all over Kern County have been stopping by their local jersey mikes in support of the Ronald McDonald's House in Bakersfield. There are seven locations in the county participating in the day of giving.

Scarlett Sabin Executive Director of the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald's House said "The customers that come in, and share the stories that they may have experienced. While they were at the Ronald McDonald's House and what it meant to their families. That's probably my greatest takeaway but partnering in the last three years, I really learned about the community. Even if they didn't stay with us at our Ronald McDonalds house but somewhere else it really means a lot to those individuals in their time of need.

The organization has raised well over $100,000 over the last three years just from this one day. Last year, the two organizations raised close to $56,000 in funds, and this year Scarlett tells me they are aiming for 76,000.

Brendon Finney Marketing Manager for Jersey Mike's said "Its great! it's like they say it's better to be a part of something bigger than yourself. That's exactly what this is. We know it's going to be a long day and busy, but we look forward to it! It's not something we do every day, so we look forward to give back and that's what its all about."

The Ronald McDonald House Charities is a non-profit organization is well known, it supports families with children who need medical care by providing home-like facilities, family rooms in hospitals, and mobile healthcare programs in undeserved communities. It's helped hundreds, if not thousands of residents in Kern County such as Crystal Martinez.

Crystal Martinez Guest of the Ronald McDonald's House said "When my daughter was two months old she was diagnosed with valley fever. During that time she would need nightly infusions to help with the valley fever. During that time I met Scarlett, and I was able to go down to the house. Its like another family, its like your home away from home. If you have a sick child, you know that there is a place that you can go. Especially for that support that you're going to need."

If you didn't make it to a Jersey Mikes today all of March they will be donating to different charities. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

