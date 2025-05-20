Joe Biden diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer; local doctor weighs in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, prompting local experts to stress the importance of early detection and PSA testing.



Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, with the disease having spread to his bones.

His Gleason score of 9 indicates an aggressive, fast-growing form of cancer.

Dr. Ravi Patel urges men to get PSA testing, noting that 1 in 9 men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Early detection is critical, and Kern County offers strong local resources for screening and treatment.

An aggressive form of prostate cancer has been diagnosed in former President Joe Biden. I sat down with a medical expert to learn what precautions people in the county can take.

Earlier this week, former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer.

Doctors say he has a Gleason score of 9 — a sign of fast-growing cancer that has spread to other parts of his body.

"I'm sure many people are curious about whether the president had his PSA checked and when that was done. This will be a significant issue, I believe." Dr. Patel said.

According to Dr. Ravi Patel, 1 in 9 men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime. He stresses the importance of PSA testing, as approximately 300,000 people are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year — with most cases detected only after the disease has advanced.

"The PSA blood test is very straightforward and essential for early detection. If the PSA levels are elevated, further testing, including a biopsy, can confirm the presence of prostate cancer." Dr. Patel said.

In the case of the former president, Dr. Patel says surgery is no longer an option due to the cancer’s spread. Still, he notes there are effective treatment options available. "Fortunately, treatments are quite sophisticated in this case; one option is to reduce testosterone levels entirely with a single injection."

Dr. Patel also points out that Kern County offers strong local resources for cancer care and emphasizes that early detection remains the most effective tool in fighting prostate cancer.

You can get a PSA blood test or cancer screening at CBCC.

According to the American Cancer Society, males should have their first prostate exam by age 50.

