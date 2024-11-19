Jonathan Knight sentenced to life without parole for murder of Kason Guyton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jonathan Knight, the man convicted of murder in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton back in 2017, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Knight, a documented member of the West Side Crips, was found guilty of 11 out of 12 counts including murder and attempted murder.

On February 23, 2017, Knight fired a gun out of a car towards another car driven by Bryan Guyton. Guyton was driving with his two sons in the back, Kason and Bryan Guyton Jr. Kason was fatally shot while B.J. was struck in the leg.

Jeremy King, Knight's co-defendant in this case, was driving the car that night. He accepted a plea deal in exchange for testifying in this case. He is set to be sentenced Wednesday.

