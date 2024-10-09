Jonathan Knight's former girlfriend testifies in trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kiera Hosey, Jonathan Knight’s former girlfriend, took the stand Tuesday. During her testimony, she recounted what she knew about an altercation at the Valley Plaza mall on February 23, 2017, what she told police when they interviewed her about Knight, and what she and Knight said during recorded phone calls after the shooting of Kason Guyton.



Knight is on trial for 2017 shooting that killed the 5-year-old. The prosecution has argued that Knight fired from a car towards another car carrying Guyton in retaliation for the altercation at the mall.

When prosecutor Eric Smith asked Kiera Hosey if Jonathan Knight ever mentioned “looking for eggs” to her, Hosey looked surprised and said the Knight would never say something like that to her because he knew the father of her child was from the east side and that was a derogatory term for East Side Crips members.

Hosey, Knight’s former girlfriend, took the stand Tuesday. During her testimony, she recounted what she knew about an altercation at the Valley Plaza mall on February 23, 2017, what she told police when they interviewed her about Knight, and what she and Knight said during recorded phone calls after the shooting of Kason Guyton.

Knight is on trial for 2017 shooting that killed the 5-year-old. The prosecution has argued that Knight fired from a car towards another car carrying Guyton in retaliation for the altercation at the mall.

Smith asked Hosey about Knight’s demeanor when he returned from the mall.

“He wasn’t angry, he was just mad,” Hosey said.

Smith played a recording of Hosey being interviewed by detectives in 2017 following the shooting. In the video, Hosey tells detectives that Knight said they “got into to it” with “east side people” and that Knight felt he had to “step up”.

Hosey testified that Knight was mad when he got home that evening but that she was able to calm him down. She said that she wasn’t concerned about him after that.

Smith also questioned Hosey regarding testimony she gave to a grand jury in 2019. In the transcripts, Hosey said that she had received a video on Snapchat from Dayvon Vercher, the man driving the car Knight allegedly shot at, and that Knight asked her about it. On Tuesday, Hosey testified that Knight never saw the video but at some point he did ask her about a message from Vercher. Hosey said there was no animosity between Knight and Vercher.

Smith continued to question Hosey about her statements to police and during the grand jury but Hosey disputed some of her statements, suggesting that at those times she was overwhelmed and possibly under the influence

“I was just talking to talk,” she said.

Smith played a wiretap recording of a call between Knight and Hosey after she was interviewed with police. In the recording, Knight is asking Hosey about what she told police and remarks that it doesn’t fall in line with what he said.

“Ya’ll I’m about to go to jail, this is bad.” Knight said in the recording.

After being interviewed by police about a homicide, Hosey told Knight on the phone not to talk to her. On Tuesday, Hosey testified that she learned later the shooting involved Guyton. She said she and Knight never talked about the homicide.

During cross examination, defense attorney Tim Hennessy questioned Hosey about the east versus west side.

“It’s complicated in nature, correct?” Hennessy asked.

“Correct,” Hosey answered.

Hennessy asked if people being on the west side or east side could live there without being involved in gang activity. Hosey agreed. Hennessy also asked Hosey about Knight’s involvement with friends and use of slang like “on the hood”.

“If you want to call it gang activity, it was never around my house,” Hosey said.

Hennessy asked Hosey about Jeremy King and his involvement at the mall. Hosey said she didn’t remember King being involved in the altercation at the mall. Hennessy asked if King came by her home. Hosey said he would visit sometimes.

“I don’t mess with Mr. King,” Hosey said.

Hennessy asked about the altercation in the mall between Knight and Tony Haynes, a member of the East Side Crips. Hennessy asked if Hosey knew King and Haynes had both dated the same woman or that they had a previous altercation at the mall.

"That’s news to me,” Hosey said.

After learning the shooting involved a child, Hennessy asked Hosey if she ever tried to “test” Knight.

“Press his buttons, check his temperature, see how he reacted?” Hennessy asked.

Hosey said she did try and the Knight always responded in a way that made her think he wasn’t involved.

The trial is set to resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

