Juneteenth: A Continuing Movement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield community sees Juneteenth not just as a day of celebration, but as an ongoing movement to honor and uplift Black history and culture.



The event served as a reminder that Juneteenth is more than a day it’s a movement focused on empowerment, education, and community.

Final day of the 10th annual Juneteenth celebration held at Patriots Park in Bakersfield, hosted by the NAACP.

Patrick Jackson, president of the NAACP Bakersfield Chapter, emphasized that Juneteenth is a holiday for the entire community, not just Black Americans.

After three days of festivities, the Bakersfield community gathered Sunday for the final day of the 10th annual Juneteenth celebration, hosted by the NAACP at Patriots Park.

Patrick Jackson, president of the NAACP Bakersfield Chapter, said the event is about more than just celebration it's about inclusion, education and unity.

“It’s not just a holiday for Black people, but it’s a holiday for the community,” Jackson said. He emphasized the importance of making the event welcoming for everyone, not just those who are part of the Black community.

“People who aren’t part of the culture, not Black, they can come and learn about the history of America,” he said. Jackson said he’s particularly passionate about ensuring younger generations are engaged in the celebration.

“The major reason is trying to make sure that this information is passed on from generation to generation,” he said.

Shameka Robinson, founder of Love From Above Community, echoed that sentiment, saying events like this foster healing and connection.

“This is a beautiful thing that they do this every single year. It shows that we can come together with healing and understand our roots,” Robinson said. She also stressed the importance of creating spaces where people feel free to express themselves.

“We came from a lot. Now we’re able to come out and show our gifts, show our creativity, without being judged, without looking a certain type of way. We’re free to do that,” she said.

Frankie Sutton, founder of 3G Activities, said celebrating cultural pride is crucial to keeping traditions alive.

“It’s our history and it’s our culture. The more we’re out and showing it and showing that we’re proud of it, the more it’ll continue to grow,” Sutton said.

Though Juneteenth was only officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, Sutton said the significance of the day has long been part of the Black American experience.

“It’s something we just got passed, something that we’re celebrating, but it’s something that has been going on throughout our culture, our life,” she said. “Events like this bring a spotlight to it. It allows people who don’t know or aren’t familiar and want more information to go out and learn more.”

As the final day of the celebration came to a close, the message from the community was clear: Juneteenth is not just a holiday it’s a movement, and Bakersfield is committed to keeping that legacy alive.

