Junior League of Bakersfield hosts 6th annual Oktoberfest:Brews for Books!

Junior League of Bakersfield is hosting the 6th annual Brews for Books event to enhance literacy efforts.

Each ticket sold will sponsor a child with one free book a month until they turn five.

In 2019, only 33% of students in Kern County meet grade-level standards in English Arts

With literacy being a crisis in Kern County... the Junior League is hosting an event to enhance literacy efforts

The 6th annual Brews for Books is more than a regular October fest where you drink and have fun, says Tiffany Frieson.

She tells me each ticket sold will sponsor a child with one free book a month until they turn five!

"One ticket sponsors a child in Kern County through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library."

Frieson says that the Junior League of Bakersfield sees the disparity of children in Kern County having a lack of access to books.

She tells me the continued partnership with the Kern Literacy Council is to ensure books will get into the hands of kids.

Ian Anderson Kern County Literacy Council Executive Director explains, "We know literacy rates in our county can be a lot better, by providing like resources like I said we can raise money and give it back to our community."

Anderson from the Kern Literacy Council tells me the pandemic negatively impacted child literacy rates.

He continues, "Levels of English attainment rates, reading, writing, and math that kind of things do translate over into things like poverty criminal activity not completing high school."

With literacy rates in Kern County being a growing concern according to the California Assessment of Student Performance in 2019, only 33% of students meet grade-level standards in English Arts by 2023, this figure remained alarmingly low, with just 35% meeting the same standards.

Frieson tells me more about the event and the community impacts, "It's wonderful that we can have fun gathering in this beautiful space and also support our local community."

The Oktoberfest Brews for Books starts at 5:30 pm on Saturday at the J-L-B community center.

