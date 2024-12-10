KCHCC hosts holiday reception in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will have their annual holiday reception on December 11, 2024, helping families in need and celebrating with the community.



Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts a holiday reception.

Event will take place on December 11, 2024 at the Marriott Convention Center.

Reception included various festivities and celebrations.

One family Highlights the importance of this event and who it will benefit.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Giving back to those in need is a big part of spreading the holiday spirit. The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is helping families in need with this year’s holiday reception.

The annual Hispanic Chamber Holiday Reception is set for Wednesday December 11th. The Commerce Foundation is asking for toys and monetary donations benefiting families across Kern County.

One of these families that this event will benefit the Bunn, Garcia family. On December 6th of last year, Hunter, Tadd, and Melvin’s mother passed away. Just shortly after her passing, Matthew Bunn found out he has colon cancer.

Matthew Bunn, is a Cancer patient at AIS Cancer Center and he says, "This last year has been about trying to find out what our new normal is and to get through the traumas that we've been stepping through."

Matthew says even with the challenges, this Christmas is about finding new family traditions. "We're trying to make it special where we can. We went and got a live tree and decorated it up, and started fresh on all our ornaments, and decorations around the house instead of having the older stuff that brings back rough memories right now." He said.

As for the boys, Matthew says this year’s Christmas list surprised him. The boys asked for simple gifts like shoes and clothes, not something you would normally see on a Christmas list. "Something we've been working on for several years is giving more to the community and doing for others, and so it really impressed me that they were like, we would rather see other people have something special than ourselves at this point, even with everything they've been through in the last year." He said.

To RSVP for this free holiday reception, you can call the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at 661-633-5495 or email the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at mail@kchcc.org.

You can leave a gift or a small monetary donation at the Marriott Convention Center on December 11th for the Holiday Reception.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

