KCSO & BPD celebrate the 40th Annual Family to Family Christmas Basket Giveaway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Members of law enforcement came together to support those who may be less fortunate during the holidays. They provided them with food for Christmas dinner & gifts for the kids and their families.



This is their 40th year bringing Christmas baskets to the community.

Every year they serve at least 500 families in the community.

BPD & KCSO delivered multiple toys for each kid in the household.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kern County Sheriffs Office alongside other first responders, are celebrating their annual Christmas Basket Program. Heading towards the holidays, officers are handing out gifts to families in need. Who might not be able to provide every gift their children requested.

I asked Martha Garcia a recipient of the holiday basket. How does it feel to receive these gifts from the Kern County Sheriff's Office? "Blessed"- Garcia

Garcia feels blessed because she is receiving help from first responders, but not the way you would typically think.

For your kids how excited will they be to come home from school to these gifts.

"Really Happy"- Garcia

Martha's family is one of many others receiving gifts from BPD & KCSO this holiday season. Each family received food to make a holiday meal and toys for the amount of children in the household.

This Is the 40th year, first responders have participated in the Holiday Basket Giveaway. They provide everything from food, snacks, and gifts for the kids and family.

Mary Trichell the Co-Creator of the Family to Family Giveaway said "My husband started it when we were down on N street. W. A. Thompson 40 years ago, then we moved out here. It kept growing and growing from 25 baskets to 500."

BPD and KCSO work hand and hand during the holiday season to make sure every family can spread a little cheer in their household.

"It feels really good to actually be able to give back to the community we serve. Instead of just being out there for a regular call for service or investigating a crime. To actually make their Christmas a little more merrier." said Wesley Kraft Lieutenant for Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Lieutenant Kraft tells me he has been with the sheriff's office for 17 years, and each year he participates in the giveaway. He tells me he never gets tired of providing gifts to those in need during the holidays.

"Every year we get all the deputies together. They actually refer the families to us, and then we get out there and deliver the gifts to them." said Kraft

Organizers tell me they serve at least 500 families each year. Bringing joy to the households, and smiles on their faces. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

