KCSO connecting with community with two upcoming events

The KCSO Headquarters Tour is on May 7. Reservation is required on May 7, call at (661) 391-7559.

KCSO public information officer Lori Meza says they want to connect with all the community, not just those who are pro-law enforcement.

Meza says HQ Tour popularity has dwindled recently. Only around 50 people showed up to the tour in March.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is always looking for ways to better connect with the residents they serve.

The department is inviting you to join them at their facility on Norris Road.. for a tour... to get up close and personal... with the 'personnel'... that you might see in your neighborhood.

“Events like this, it gives that opportunity to kind of disarm ourselves to allow ourselves to be humans, and to let our community be humans with us."

Lori Meza, the KCSO public information officer, is talking about the upcoming headquarters tour. she tells me in the past tours took place quarterly. but popularity has dwindled and there are just two planned for this year. Only about 50 people showed up to the tour in march, she said. The tours have had double or triple that amount in the past.

“We want to make sure that our entire community knows they are welcome to come to these types of events,” Meza said.

The community can get an inside look at SWAT and bomb squads, as well as air support in the KCSO hangar.

“And then of course everyone loves the dogs. We have the K-9 Unit. They’ll do demonstrations," Meza said.

Before the tour day, Meza says for the first time, KCSO will have a movie in the park event at Polo Park in Bakersfield at 7 pm, showing "Return of the Jedi."

“On May the 4th. What other day would we play a Star Wars movie?" she said.

Virgen: Are you guys encouraging people to dress up?”

Meza: Sure, It’s a public event. It’s free. Just bring your own blankets. Bring your own chairs and bring your own costumes.”

Another opportunity for KCSO to connect with the community.

“At the end of the day, our goal is to reach everyone. Not just people who are typically, automatically pro-law enforcement. These events are for our entire community," Meza said.

If you'd like to take part... call the Crime Prevention Unit to reserve your spot for the KCSO headquarters tour on May 7th... at 661-391-7559. I’m Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

