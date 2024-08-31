Kern County Animal Services offers affordable spay and neuter for select areas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With many animals roaming on the streets getting them fixed has been an ongoing concern.

Kern county board of supervisors are doubling funds into spay neutering services.

Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to adopt a budget that includes over $1 million dollars for spay and neuter services.

Free spay and neuter appointments offered for unincorporated Kern residents in certain zip codes.

More resources available now for the community to fix their pets.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In the shelters you hear the same story and on the streets, the same again.

With each year in Kern County, the demand for services to spay and neuter animals grows.

"Where all in a crisis in our animal shelter and we know everyone loves dogs and cats"

The Kern County Board Supervisors passed in the budget of this year more than 1 million in tax and grant dollars to support the spay and neuter of Kern County pets.

"There are more resources available right now for our community to fix their pets that at any time in recent history."

Nick Cullen with theKern County Animal Services, says they are offering free spay and neuter appointments for all un-incoperated Kern residents that live in 93305, 93306, 93308, and zip codes and for low-income unincorporated Kern pet owners the fee is $20 dollars.

"We want to try to prevent those animals from coming into the shelter in the first place which is why we target our resources into those areas."

With the standard being 4 to 10 spay and neuter procedures a day, local vets are instead handling 20 to 80 a day. Which is more than their average work for spay and neuter services. The funds for resources are vital to continue fixing animals registered, says Veterinary technician with Snip Mobile Spayand Neuter Kandice Web.

"Just being able to work as much as we can right, your asking high volume surgeons you know and general practice veterinarians "

With the focus being affordable, Webb also says the goal is aimed at toward accessibility allowing clinics like Snip Mobile Spay and Neuter to work with shelters in the Kern County area.

With demand being high to spay and neuter animals Kern County Animal Services is asking you to check in periodically for an appointment.

You canclick here to schedule an appointment.

