Kern County Animal Services shows off their new 'Disaster Trailer'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Animal Services receives grant money from AKC Reunite, Bakersfield Obedience Training Club, Anderson Acres Pet Care, and The Labrador Retriever Club.



Kern County Animal Services recieves grant money $22,000 to purchase a disaster trailer that helps animals in need.

These funds paid for everything inside the trailer from gloves, to crates, fans, leases, food and more.

Every year millions of pets and farm animals die as a result of natural disasters. Floods, extreme heat or cold, wildfires, and other weather events present grave risks to animals especially those in confinement.

I"m Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield reporter and I'm at Kern county animal services and I know right now it sounds a little chaotic but just imagine how it sounds during an emergency I'm here to show you the new tool that they have to service you during a crisis.

This trailer was purchased thanked to a grant from American Kennel Club’s AKC Reunite program and from fundraising efforts of local pet care and service organizations. AKC Reunite contributed a 10,000 grant while 12,000 was donated from Bakersfield Obedience Training Club, Anderson Acres Pet Care, and the Labrador Retriever Club.

Nick Cullen Director of Kern County Animals Services says "It was all to participate in AKC Reunite program to donate the trailer that’s behind me for disaster response so like I said the grant that was provided by the AKC Reunite program and fundraising taken on by these groups here helped produce this trailer that’s going to save animals lives."

Cullen believes "Probably the second most important equipment would be the generator, the generator is what we will use to power the lights if we have to respond at night and for any equipment to keep the animals comfortable.

Nick mentions "We are in fire season so hopefully I can get that done soon God forbid we have a wildfire or flood or some sort of natural disaster but if it does happen, we’re ready to respond. Thanks to the effort of the groups that are on this trailer."

If you did want to donate to help the animal services go to visit AFC Reunite online and choose the link to donate to the cause.

Cullen says "Those same organizations are trying to raise funds to purchase another trailer. Our county is over 8000 square miles sometimes were required to respond to areas that are two hours away so having multiple trailers like this are a big big deal for us."

The Kern County Animal Services provides coverage all over the 661. This is there fourth trailer they are adding to their collection, and plan to add many more to help service the in need animals.

Officials tell me that they plan to position these trailers all throughout Kern County to better serve the community. I’m Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

