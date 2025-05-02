Kern County animal shelter continues to deal with overcrowding

Information on spay and neuter can be found on the Kern County Animal Services website.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a growing concern for those in the animal community. The Kern County animal shelter is overcrowded. I'm Steve Virgen your neighborhood reporter. A group brought more attention to the problem during Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting.

“I will address the challenging working and living conditions at the county shelter on Fruitvale Avenue. This issue is critical and deserves our immediate attention. The environment in that location is inadequate.”

That’s Fiona Thomas, a local resident who says the Kern County Animal Shelter is overcrowded. Thomas was part of a group that also spoke about animals being abandoned during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

“The current situation is horrible. I cannot even describe it. With some areas resembling a third-world country,” Sandy Giurlani said.

Spay and neuter are about the only forms of actions to take regarding overcrowding at the Kern County Animal Shelter, Nick Cullen, the director, told me. The county used about $1.3 million on spay and neuter projects, he said.

“But we have about twice the population that the facility is designed for,” Cullen said.

Janet Armentor posed the question: what will it take? Janet led a group that called for help, change and to reform policies regarding animal abuse.

“What will it take for society to hold individuals accountable for the suffering and neglect they impose on animals relying on us for their survival and well being?” Janet said.

