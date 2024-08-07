Kern County announces new CAO, first woman to ever take on the role

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The County of Kern announced it's newest and first-ever female Chief Administrative Officer: Nancy Anderson.



Anderson worked for Kern County for 24 years, making her way up the ladder to Chief Operating Officer before leaving for the County of Santa Barbara, where she was Assistant Chief County Executive Officer.

After months of interviewing candidates, the County of Kern has announced it’s newest Chief Administrative Officer — a Bakersfield native with a history of serving the residents of Kern — Nancy Anderson.

Anderson worked for Kern County for 24 years, making her way up the ladder to Chief Operating Officer before leaving for the County of Santa Barbara, where she was Assistant Chief County Executive Officer.

Now that she returns, Anderson said she’s grateful to bring experience from Santa Barbara, an area she says faces similar challenges such as homelessness and housing, while also bringing a fresh take from other counties.

With a history in accounting, budget and finance, and administration, she’s eager to enter the role especially as the county finalizes its budget in the coming weeks.

Anderson is set to officially start her role as CAO September 9.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

