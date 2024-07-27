Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce gala saxophonist auditions for America's Got Talent

Video shows B. Thompson playing his saxophone in Los Angeles

Saxophonist B. Thompson performed at the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce Vibes and Victory Gala in June, and just a month later he took to a world stage, auditioning for America's Got Talent.

On July 9th, 2018, B. Thompson landed in Los Angeles to purse his music career.

From the moment he unpacked his bags, he remembers playing as many gigs as he could book and occasionally out on the street.

It all goes back to October 2006 when he got a saxophone for the first time.

“By that time, I had already built up such a deep passion for music that just getting a saxophone felt like I had just received a million dollars,” Thompson said.

That work brought him to Bakersfield to perform at the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce’s Vibes and Victory Gala at the Bakersfield Marriott on June 14th.

“We knew based on what we had seen that he was going to bring to our business owners,” Edward Robinson, the president and CEO of the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce, said.

He says he chose to invite B. Thompson and his band to play to create an environment of empowerment.

Robinson adds he was shocked to see Thompson on his TV a month later while watching America’s Got Talent.

“I wish that they could have seen the performance that he did in Kern County because it was so uplifting," Robinson added.

Thompson says the producers of the show invited him to audition where he performed in front of thousands of people in the live audience, millions of TV viewers and the four celebrity judges.

“They’re not easily impressed because they’ve seen so much talent," Thompson said. "They’ve seen so many people come across their stage so it’s also an opportunity for me to force myself to be more than just a saxophonist.”

Thompson says he’s been able to push himself as an artist all while having sensory neural hearing loss in his right ear.

“I’ve grown up my whole life adapted to this disability,” he said.

He says his disability hasn’t affected his growth as an artist.

Exactly six years from the day he moved to LA, Thompson says his America’s Got Talent audition aired, showing him the widespread support he’s built over his career.

“I just hope people stick around for the ride,” Thompson said.

Thompson says he’s still waiting to hear back from the America’s Got Talent producers to see if he’s moving on to the next round, and to stay up to date with his journey, you can visit his website.

