Kern County Board approves $4.01 billion preliminary budget

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) - The Kern County Board of Supervisors has approved the preliminary recommended budget for the 2025–2026 fiscal year, totaling just over $4 billion—approximately $70.7 million less than last year’s budget.

Before the board's vote, the County Administrative Office presented an overview of the proposed budget, outlining key allocations and the economic factors behind the decrease.

Chair Leticia Perez acknowledged the financial challenges the county faces, saying,

“And return to my colleagues for very difficult discussions about limited money that any entity or institution has, there is always limited money.”

According to the proposal, $1.1 billion will be directed toward general government, public safety, education, and health and sanitation. Another $1.6 billion is earmarked for essential services, including fire protection, code enforcement, and public assistance programs such as behavioral health and recovery services and the Department of Human Services.

County officials cited several reasons for the reduced budget compared to last year, including inflation, projected slower economic growth in 2025, a decline in sales and use tax revenue, as well as the impact of federal spending cuts and tariffs.

Supervisor Phillip Peters referenced how the state's financial struggles are affecting local budgets:

“The state budget shortfalls, I don’t know if anyone from the state is paying attention to our meeting, but, I do understand they are having a budget shortfall and it’s impacting us, but we would be more than happy to help, all they have to do is start letting us drill.”

A fellow board member responded, “Hear, hear Peters.”

A public meeting to discuss the budget is scheduled for July 28 at 6 p.m.

All five supervisors voted in favor of the preliminary budget.

The final budget hearing and adoption is scheduled for August 27.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

