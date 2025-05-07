Kern County Catholics reflect on Pope Francis as Conclave begins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the conclave begins to elect a new pope, Kern County Catholics reflect on Pope Francis's legacy of compassion, social justice, and spiritual leadership while expressing hopes for a welcoming and servant-hearted successor.



The conclave has begun as Catholics worldwide, including those in Kern County, await the election of a new pope.

Community members remember Pope Francis for his compassion, humility, and advocacy for social justice.

Local voices, including the Diocese of Fresno, hope the next pope continues Francis’s legacy while embracing servant leadership and inclusivity.

Many believe social media will be key for the new pope to connect with younger generations and modern communities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Outside of St. Francis Church parishioners here join millions of others worldwide on the first day of electing a new pope.

Wednesday marked the start of the conclave, a process in which cardinals elect a new pope. As anticipation rises for the next pontiff, many are still reflecting on the legacy of the previous one.

Community members throughout Kern County say they will remember Pope Francis as an inspirational figure—not only for his spiritual leadership, but also for using his voice to address social issues, show compassion, and promote unity.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno says that's exactly the kind of leader the Church hopes to see again.

Chandler Marquez is the Fresno Diocese and he says "I did hear that the cardinals met this morning, and they really emphasized that they wanted someone who could continue the work of Pope Francis, but also move forward in other areas. They stressed the importance of finding someone with a Samaritan spirit and a heart for servant leadership."

Marquez adds that one way the new pope could engage more people is by using social media to better connect with younger generations.

Community members here in Kern County also say they’re hoping for someone welcoming and accepting.

Gloria Rodriguez, is a community member and she says, "Well, you know, hopefully his tradition will be like the pope we just had—the one who passed away. Someone who lives as he lived, who teaches the poor to live with dignity. He struggled and did what he had to do, and that was good. He was an example for the poor and for immigrants."

Residents like Gloria Rodriguez, who has lived in Bakersfield her whole life and grew up in the Catholic faith, agree. She says she hopes Pope Francis’s acts of love carry forward with the new leader.

Marquez also shared what many in the Central Valley say they’re looking for in a new pope. "The one thing we’re hearing a lot from parishioners throughout the Central Valley is that they want someone who advocates for the homeless, for immigrant communities, and for those who don’t have a voice." He said.

He adds that it typically takes two to four days to elect a new pope, but it’s not impossible for a decision to be made on the first day.

A new pope has never been elected on the first day of a conclave. For now, the world waits. Until we see the white smoke, the decision remains unknown.

