Kern County collects an estimated $20,000 in donations for Borel Fire victims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following the Borel Fire, United Way estimates they've received about $5,000 in donations for Borel Fire victims with a total of about $20,000 collected from organizations around Kern.



Video shows damage in Caliente caused by the Borel Fire

Organizations around Kern have raised money for the Kern County emergency relief fund.

Distribution of funds will be determined on a case-by-case basis to meet individual needs.

In the aftermath of Borel Fire, donations have flooded into the county in partnership with the United Way of Kern and they tell me they’re working to coordinate donation efforts to make sure every dollar is stretched to serve the people who’ve lost their homes.

As the flames of the Borel Fire died down, a sea of charred trees and destroyed property have been left behind.

“If there’s a flood or if there’s an earthquake, you can kind of salvage some things, but with a fire, everything’s gone," Karla Garcia with the United Way of Central Eastern California, said.

She says they’ve received around $5000 in donations to help the people impacted by the Borel Fire rebuild.

“We’re giving it all back to the relief fund, and that’s what we want to emphasize is this money is being raised for the victims.”

Garcia says they’re giving all the money to the Kern County emergency relief fund to ensure they spend every dollar in the county.

“Some of the money has already been distributed in the form of gift cards to residents up in the Havilah area that have been affected by the fire to help with just basic immediate needs,” Jordan Kaufman, the Kern County treasurer and tax collector, said.

He estimates about $20,000 in donations have been collected in support of Kern River Valley residents who have been impacted by the fire.

“When you think about the cost of constructing a house, that isn’t a lot of money, so we really need to make sure the dollars are spent in the most efficient way possible,” he added.

To do that, Kaufman says the Emergency Operations Center team and Volunteer Organizations Active in a Disaster teams will determine the best way to distribute the money on a case by case basis so everyone gets what they need most.

“The need of the individuals is always going to be far greater than the donations received,” Kaufman told 23ABC.

Kaufman adds these community donations are critical considering neither FEMA nor the state of California will provide funding in the long term recovery efforts.

“It’s a fire now, but we want to make sure that anytime there’s a natural disaster, the community can come together and support the people in need," Garcia said.

You can donate to the United Way here.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

