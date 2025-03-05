Kern County Democrat and Republican response to Presidential address to Congress

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following the Presidential address to Congress, Representatives from the Kern County Young Republicans and Democrats joined Senior Reporter Veronica Morley to share their thoughts.

Kern County Young Republicans Vice Chair Chance Boen and Kern County Democrats Chair Christian Romo shared their responses to President Trump's statements regarding tariffs, immigration, inflation, and more. Watch the full clip above.

Meanwhile, following the address, Congressman David Valadao issued a response, saying:

“Tonight, President Trump delivered his Presidential Address to a Joint Session of Congress. He spoke about enriching our economy, bringing down costs for hardworking families, and restoring American energy independence. The President also highlighted the importance of our agricultural sector and keeping our communities safe by securing the border and stopping the flow of fentanyl. These are critical issues, and I remain committed to working with the President and my colleagues in Congress to deliver real results for the Central Valley by reinforcing essential programs that support our families, growing our local economy, and ensuring our producers have the resources they need to thrive.”





Congressman Vince Fong issued a response as well:

“Tonight, we welcomed President Trump back to the House floor, where he outlined his common sense vision to address the challenges and secure the opportunities of our great nation.



President Trump has taken bold action to secure our borders, unleash our nation’s energy potential, increase water resources throughout the Central Valley, and strengthen national security. These issues are top priorities within my district – a region that proudly powers California and feeds the nation. I will continue to work with President Trump to support energy independence and safeguard the backbone of America’s agriculture and the water that sustains it.



President Trump also reaffirmed his unwavering support for law enforcement officers and military personnel, recognizing their vital roles in protecting our communities. Like him, I proudly stand with the brave men and women who serve across the Central Valley, and honor those who risk their lives daily to keep our nation safe.



Together with President Trump and my House Republican colleagues, we will continue to enact legislation to protect vital programs, get our fiscal house in order, and renew the American Dream for a stronger, safer, more affordable Central Valley.



I look forward to continuing to work toward the progress and success of America’s Golden Age.”





