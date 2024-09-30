Kern County Fair ends with a bang with performance from E-40

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The 12-day concert series, sold-out rodeo, and popular fair food were major attractions, though the fairgrounds this year.



The Kern County Fair has concluded after two weeks, with final attendance numbers expected soon.

Early indications suggest a successful turnout.

Chelsea Roberts, Marketing Director, highlighted that concerts, especially E-40’s performance, were the biggest draw for fairgoers this year.

Wrapping up this year's Kern County Fair. It will take a few more days before organizers release the final numbers, but based on the turnout, it looks like this year’s fair was a success.

After two full weeks of excitement, the Kern County Fair is winding down. I spoke with Chelsea Roberts, the fair's Marketing Director, about what attracted people to this year’s event.

“E-40 was probably our biggest concert of the fair, and the concerts overall were definitely the main attraction this year,” Chelsea explained.

She expressed confidence that attendance numbers will be higher than last year, even with a slight increase in gate prices.

“We've seen an overwhelming response, and I think the numbers will reflect that,” Chelsea added.

She also highlighted the 12-day concert series as a key factor in drawing large crowds.

“We had E-40 at the Bud Pavilion, a sold-out rodeo at the 805 Grandstand, and Gospel Day. All of these events brought in huge crowds,” she noted.

And, of course, there was the ever-popular fair food, which drew its own loyal following. Chelsea also touched on some challenges, especially with traffic around the fairgrounds.

“It gets so busy with everyone trying to get their last bit of the fair in. People come and leave at the same time, which causes a lot of traffic around the fairgrounds. We always encourage people to come early to avoid the rush.”

Overall, she said, there was strong turnout for grandstand events.

“Fiesta Del Charro rodeo tickets are still available, but we’re expecting a sell-out soon,” Chelsea remarked.

Chelsea Roberts says they expect to have the official attendance numbers by next week.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

