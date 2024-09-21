Kern County Fair: Senior Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair is fun for all ages and each year organizers always make sure to set aside extra time for our seniors.



Senior day is a chance for some of our older fairgoers to learn about various resources to reconnect with their inner child.

Susanna Anderson has been coming to the fair since 1960. She is a retired teacher from Bakersfield City School District.

Anderson says, "I've been at the fair every year."

She tells me the fair is where she is able to reconnect with her friends and students she hasn't seen in a long time.

"It's the idea of meeting friends that I have and talk to. It gives me an idea just how much we take for granted." Anderson said.

At the age of 95, events like the Kern County fair keeps her anticipating the new year with its new booths and senior activities.

Speaking with Darryl Sanford from Dignity Health, he tells me events like this help seniors within the Bakersfield community.

"Seniors have a lot of information that's thrown at them. Sometimes it's in forms or ways that they can't understand." Sanford explained.

Senior day helps provide those resources to Anderson that is easy to digest and then ends her day eating ice cream.

Susanna Anderson shares she is just thankful to come back again, "It's a pleasure indeed for me to be here at the age of 95."

From Seniors to kids the fair is hosting "School Day" on Tuesday.

