Kern County firefighters conduct prescribed burn to enhance public safety

One of the most needed areas for these prescription fires is near freeways, often busy with risks such as speeding cars and trucks, any of which could spark a potential wildfire as temperatures heat up.



In a bid to prevent wildfires, Kern County firefighters perform a controlled burn near I-5, urging drivers to exercise caution.

"We're working to keep you safe, and we ask that you help keep us safe, too," said Kern County Fire Engineer Johnathan Drucker.

Prescribed burns require precise planning and ideal weather conditions. Crews monitor wind, temperature, humidity, and vegetation before lighting these controlled fires.

Unfortunately, one of the most needed areas for these prescription fires is near freeways, often busy with risks such as speeding cars and trucks, any of which could spark a potential wildfire as temperatures heat up.

"There's high-speed traffic — this is a very busy interstate — and the area also sees high fire activity during the summer."

In order to prevent this, crews work closely to the bustling traffic, focused on each movement so as not to endanger drivers or themselves.

"We don't want to create smoke that impairs visibility. So we're very thoughtful about which way the wind is blowing, and about maintaining visibility," Drucker said. "We're working alongside traffic moving at 70 or 80 miles per hour, and there's very little space. Please move over, slow down, and look out for us."

In fact, it wasn't too far from this burn where a Kern County firefighter was injured by a passing car while responding to a semi truck fire on the interstate back in March.

"Many of these firefighters you see today constructed a hand line — with weed whackers, scraping tools — and they're burning off of that line now. That keeps us off the road."

Crews were unable to complete the burn Thursday as winds picked up, making the burn conditions too treacherous. KCFD plans to complete the burn on Monday. They also prescribed burn is scheduled for later this week on Hwy. 223 and Hwy. 58.

"Prescribed burns are important because, in this scenario here behind me, we're creating a buffer off the side of Interstate 5," Drucker said.

Yet another reminder for drivers to slow down near emergency crews.

"Yes, it's dangerous. But it's also part of the job. We put ourselves in harm's way to help people in these areas."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

