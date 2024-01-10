Kern County Library improvements underway, Rathbun reopens as Southwest branch closes temporarily

In 2022, the California State Library System’s Building Forward Library Facilities Improvement Program granted the county $12.8 million to improve our local branches.

Some Kern County libraries will be temporarily closed throughout the year for some needed improvements.

These temporary closures are kicking off with the Southwest Branch which will be closed for six months.

“I’ve been involved about 30 years," said Tracy Bonesteel.

Bonesteel has enjoyed the Southwest Branch Library ever since her mother was a volunteer with the Friends of the Kern County Library. After 25 years, she’s now president of the non-profit assisting with the southwest branch, only this month they’ve packed up their belongings as the branch is closed for maintenance until June 2.

“It sounded like something really fun and a worthwhile organization to belong to," she said.

Kern County Library spokesperson Fahra Daredia said more than $800,000 is going towards the Southwest Branch, which will help improve flooring, and HVAC systems, as well as bring the branch into a more modern era.

“Our libraries are so well loved and they have aging infrastructure," Daredia said. “The library is such a community hub and just having the ability to use the library as a resource, having it updated and maintained and not only for the books but for the users of the library."

Southwest is just one of many libraries receiving these updates. The Rathbun Branch in Oildale recently reopened its doors with a host of new modern features.

“We definitely are looking forward to what it’s going to look like in the summer," said Maria Aebi with the Friends of the Kern County Library Southwest Branch. "Coming back in the summertime, that’s the time when children lose a lot of their reading time so we're hoping with our reopening at that time people will be able to take advantage of that.”

The next branch to close temporarily for improvements will be Lamont. The branch is receiving over $580,000 for safety and security improvements. It's set to close on February 1.

Both Southwest and Lamont libraries are set to reopen on June 2, something Bonesteel said will be exciting for the surrounding neighborhoods.

“They’re definitely important to have, increase the availability of books in our neighborhoods," she said.

