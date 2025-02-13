Kern County Museum kicks off their spring lecture series with Black History Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Museum started their lecture series & the topic was about African Americans in the military. In honor of Black History Month they invited a keynote speaker to present to the community.



Tony Lee was the speaker for this event, he spoke about the importance of African Americans in the military and Martin Luther King Jr.

Spring lectures are from February-May, they start at 6pm and are always 30-40 minutes.

These lectures are free to the community.

In celebration of Black History Month, the Kern County Museum held its first lecture of 2025. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The museum invited a keynote speaker to speak about the importance of African Americans in the military.

Residents from all over Kern County gathered to hear the words of local radio personality and spiritual leader Tony Lee. He went into the importance of men and women in the military, and how their service crafted the world we live in today.

Tony Lee Keynote Speaker said "I think it should apply to all races. Its just that in our case I think it's a little different because most people if you're not black. You could come to this country become a citizen of this country or be born in this country and you could live anywhere you want. I could remember times when I couldn't go to the theater, I'd have to sit in the balcony and go through the back door."

The museum holds these lectures throughout the year. In the spring alone they plan on having 4-5 speeches available to the community.

Mike McCoy Executive Director of Kern County Museum said "We've had a lecture series for many years, it was revitalized around 10 years ago. Its became a really popular event on Wednesday evening for a lot of people. When the weather is nice you see people picnicking in front of the lawn before the lecture. We try to bring in a lot of different voices and stories."

The museum wants to pick the minds of the community and make them see a different perspective when they enter the campus. Lee spoke to the community and informed them that it's not just African Americans who experience this. All races have felt some type of backlash from one another.

"I think people are beginning to realize that we are simply patriots. All of us, no matter what color, what race, what ethnicity. We are all patriots and we all want this country to not only survive but to prosper. We are willing to as it says when we take that oath "protect it from all enemies foreign and domestic." said Lee

The museum hosts these lectures year round. If you are interested in this event, but unfortunately wasn't able to make it. You can find out when the next one will be with the link on your screen.



