Kern County races to revise groundwater plan ahead of state deadline

As we've been reporting, the Kern groundwater subbasin could be put under probation. On Thursday, local water officials met to discuss how to fix the problem.

The Kern River Groundwater Sustainability Agency is just one of 20 GSAs (Groundwater Sustainability Agencies) in the Kern County subbasin. They are working with the Kern County Water Agency, Kern Delta Water District, the City of Bakersfield, and many others to keep the Kern subbasin from going into probation under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

The State Water Resources Control Board has requirements that the Kern subbasin has yet to meet.

Rodney Palla, is a Board Member and chairman and he says, "We were able to get them to say, ‘We have a schedule, and we’re trying to meet this schedule,’ but the more you keep adding to these little blocks, it gets bigger and bigger, and we can’t meet our schedule."

Back in February, the State Water Board gave Kern GSAs another chance to revise their draft. When I spoke with the State Water Board, they said they are asking for improvements around the groundwater monitoring network, water levels, and water quality.

"They've given us more guidance and more input as to what they want to see in our plans so that we can move away from the State Board and into the DWR purview, and continue with implementation of our plans toward our 2040 timeline for sustainability." Steven Teglia said. Steven Teglia is the General Manager for Kern Delta Water District, and he says the three main areas being worked on are the groundwater level monitoring network, water levels, and water quality.

GSAs at the meeting also mentioned that Chowchilla may be the first subbasin to be moved back under the Department of Water Resources — a step in the right direction, giving them hope.

Bob Smith, is the Ward 4 city councilman and Vice Chairman of the board and he says, "well, the report was, ya know, we’re making progress. We’re shooting for a June submittal of our plan, and we're back and forth with state staff and in good communication with our technical staff. So it seems like we’re cautiously optimistic, and we’re moving forward."

Kern GSAs want to tell the public they will be holding more public meetings and pop-up events to keep the community informed about what’s going on with SGMA.

You can visit kernGSP.com to learn more.

GSAs have until June 20th to revise their drafts, with a continued hearing set for September 17th.

