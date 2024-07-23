Kern County reaction to Kamala Harris presidential endorsements

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The news of President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the election is continuing to garner response, especially with so little time now to the election.



With only months left until the presidential election and just weeks until the Democratic National Convention, the Democratic party is racing to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.



“We’re talking about November and we’re almost in August,” said political analyst Ian Anderson.

“We’ve already seen her be fantastic vice president, she’s not your typical vice president, she takes on a lot of issues herself,” said Chair for the Kern County Democratic Party Christian Romo.

He told me harris’ campaign has already been making the calls to california delegates looking for support..

“I think it continues to go back and show the major player that California is on the national stage, not just from an economics, but we think politically,” Anderson said.

Even before Biden announced his decision, rumors about who should replace him in this election were already flooding the conversation with potential candidates like Governor Gavin Newsom entering the chat. But with the presidents endorsement, now the conversation leans towards a potential VP pick.

While some speculate Newsom could get the job, it’s seems unlikely since both candidates are California-based.

“I think once he realized that Kamala would be the better choice, the most prepared choice, he stepped aside, I don’t really see him being the vice presidential pick,” Romo said. “She’s going to know how to debate him well and point out the issues and is going to prosecute Donald Trump on the national stage.”

Though the Democratic party has yet to officially name a candidate, the GOP has been quick to respond to these changes. Local Congressman Vince Fong issued a statements saying in part

“President Joe Biden’s decision to not run for reelection reflects what a lot of Americans know—our country cannot afford or endure another four years of Biden-Harris policies… Regardless of who they end up selecting as their nominee, it is clear that our ticket of President Trump and Vice President Vance has the courage and leadership necessary to make our country safer, stronger, and more prosperous again.”

Romo said with this election he suspects we’ll see a return of a more progressive Harris and an even more aggressive race.

The question remains if it will be enough to boost the party following criticism of Biden’s performance during the debate as well as the increased Republican support following Trump’s assassination attempt.

“What’s happening currently, you know in the political climate often dictates who becomes electable and not electable,” Anderson said.

