Kern County Sheriff Sergeant faces serious charges in first court appearance

BKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff Sergeant accused of rape, burglary, and other charges was set for his first court appearance February 3rd.



Wells was arrested on January 10th for allegedly assaulting a colleague after breaking into her home.

He made his first court appearance and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Wells remains employed by the Sheriff's office but is currently on leave.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29th.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

45 year old Stephen Wells is a sergeant with the Kern County Sheriffs Office, made his first court appearance on Monday and was represented by attorney Jared Thompson.

According to court documents, Wells was arrested January 10th on felony charges of rape by force or fear, attempted rape, and burglary of a colleague he had an alleged prior short, casual, relationship with.

Investigators alleged Wells was drinking with friends one night, showed up drunk at the alleged victim's home, broke in after midnight on March 27th, and assaulted her.

The offense report continues to say that Wells fled from the victim's home after she threatened to call the police.

At his arraignment, Wells pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He remains employed by the Sheriff's office and is on leave.

Stephen Wells is out on bail and, expected to be back in the courtroom for his preliminary hearing on April 29th at 9:00am.

