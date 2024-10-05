Kern County Sheriff's Office implements crisis intervention training

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Deputies explain how the Crisis Intervention Training trains law enforcement on how to interact individuals dealing with a mental health crisis when receiving an on duty call.



Partnership with Kern County Behavioral Health helps recognize mental health crises

Deputies trained to refer individuals dealing with mental health crises

Majority of the department expected to undergo CIT training by November



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sergeant Matt Harkey took the CIT class in 2013, and now he teaches the 40-hour class to the new deputies.

He tells me that through the partnership with Kern County Behavioral Health, they're able to better recognize mental health crises.

Sgt. Harkey explains, "When we arrive, it could also involve a mental health component to that call, so by having the deputies trained to recognize that element of the call, maybe being able to refer the person."

With more than 10,000 calls coming into the sheriff's office last year involving someone with signs of a mental health crisis, 247 necessitated a Crisis management emergency response. Alice Moundafie with Kern Behavioral Health provided the statistics and told me deputies having the proper training is vital for response time.

"There are times when MET may not be available, so we need them to know how to diffuse that crisis," says Alice Moundafie.

Harkey says CIT has changed the culture of the sheriff's office for the better.

Harkey addresses, "Now it becomes to the point where the deputies can handle a lot of the referrals but handle directing that person to the correct resources."

Deputies are put into unknown situations in real life through the course, utilizing virtual reality and real-world scenarios.

Harkey wants his team to have confidence when dealing with someone who suffers from a crisis, intellectual disability, or mental health crisis.

"I can go oh, that person looks like they may be suffering from Schizophrenia or they might be having some delusions right now. Maybe I can try to interact with them in a way that they me be able to deescalate themselves and give them the resources they need."

He tells me that he expects the majority of the department to undergo CIT training by November.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

