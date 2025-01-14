Kern County Sheriff's sergeant Stephen Wells arrested for rape and burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff's Sergeant Stephen Wells has been arrested and charged with rape and two other felonies.



Wells has been with the Kern County Sheriff's Office since 2006.

The charges include forcible rape, assault with intent to commit rape, and burglary.

Wells is currently on leave and remains on bail, with arraignment scheduled for February 3rd.

This is not the first time Wells has faced accusations of sexual assault.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sheriff Stephen Wells has been with the Kern County Sheriff's Office since 2006, according to the sheriff's office.

But last week on January 10th, Wells was arrested and charged with forcible rape, assault with intent to commit rape, and burglary.

According to court documents, Wells unlawfully entered a woman's home and sexually assaulted her.

We reached out to the Kern County Sheriff's office for comment.

In a text message, spokesperson Lori Meza wrote, "The personnel matter is pending.

We can't comment on that part.

We will push out more information when we can since it's an active investigation."

Stephen Wells is on leave from his job.

This isn't the first time Wells is accused of sexual assault.

In a separate case, another woman accused Wells of trying to force her to have sex with him.

Stephen Wells remains on 240,000.00 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on February third.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

