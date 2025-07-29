Kern County supervisors hear public concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County residents expressed concerns at a public meeting Monday night about the county's preliminary 2025-2026 budget, which includes significant cuts to public health services.

The $4 billion budget is $70.7 million less than last year's due to federal funding cuts, inflation, and slower economic growth expected in 2025, according to the County Administrative Office.

"The things I keep hearing is the word uncertainty and prudent, heard that a lot, and guess what folks, we are in very uncertain times right now," a Kern County resident said.

One of the most significant impacts will be to Kern Public Health, which is set to lose 35 positions. Public health funding will drop from roughly $51.1 million to $38.2 million — a decrease of more than 25%.

"Would it maybe be prudent to not lay off people from public services like, you know, medical services, where it's very difficult to get the appropriate people hired in the first place, or is it prudent to use reserves, reserves that are for uncertain times," a resident said.

Omar Espinoza, a UC Berkeley student and Kern County native, highlighted that Kern County ranks 52nd out of 57 counties in overall health.

"And I do understand that these cuts are tied to the climate state and federal fundings, but removing critical health infrastructure should not be treated as an acceptable change," Espinoza said.

Espinoza expressed his disappointment with the proposed cuts.

"It's disappointing and frankly it's discouraging, it's discouraging to feel like the decisions are being made here and that they don't reflect the type of progress that I know we are capable of," Espinoza said.

Supervisors will discuss public health impacts at their regular meeting Tuesday morning. The final budget hearing before adoption is scheduled for August 26.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

